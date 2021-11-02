Siddhant Chaturvedi is an absolute winner in a monotone set worth Rs. 25,000

Siddhant Chaturvedi is busy with the promotions of his latest flick Bunty aur Babli 2. He has been dropping some major fashion inspo. Siddhant made his debut as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. He literally rapped his way on to celluloid and right in our lives.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s promotional look archives are simple, trendy, fashionable and will make you look and stare. He donned a simple cyan green separates from Kanika Goyal Label. He wears this symmetrically designed piece with simple colours and cuts and cute patchwork detailing. The cyan green denim shacket with embroidered Alpaca-patch appliqué on front left pocket with a contrast top-stitch detail and metal snap buttons alongside a gold detail on cross front and patch pocket with flap on the right panel. He paired the shacket with straight fit, long cyan green denim pants with pleats on the front, belt loops on the waistband and contrast top stitching. He made the shacket look chic and left the top buttons undone. A shacket is a trendy shirt styled jacket that features a shirt like silhouette with jacket cut outs and material.

The shacket costs Rs. 15,500 along with pants worth Rs. 9,500. The set, in total comes to about Rs. 25,000. He paired the set with contrasting red low top sneakers with thin rimmed yellow reflectors and funky chain around his neck. This look is the perfect combination of simple, effortless, trendy and classic in all.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Yudhra in Portugal. He also has Phone Bhoot and Shakun Batra’s untitled next in the pipeline.

