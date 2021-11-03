Shraddha Kapoor makes a case for fusion dressing this Diwali in a Saksha and Kinni outfit worth Rs. 45,500

Shraddha Kapoor has been making heads turn often these days with her paparazzi sightings in the city. Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up.

Shraddha Kapoor recently made a strikingly fun and vibrant appearance. She donned a printed bralette and skirt from Saksha and Kinni and had a very modern take on the classic lehenga. She looked resplendent and was glowing with a fresh face of makeup and her hair pinned from the sides to her crown as the it cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves. Shraddha dons the perfect outfit for Diwali from Saksha and Kinni that costs Rs. 45,500.

Shraddha Kapoor also walked the ramp for ace designer Anamika Khanna on Day 4 for the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

A few days back, the actress was in Delhi to shoot for Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor. She is also essaying a double role in Chaalbaaz in London. The film will also star the actress’s father Shakti Kapoor in a guest appearance. Shraddha is also a part of the 'Nagin' trilogy.

