Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a tie-dye Prabal Gurung creation as she promotes Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are making heads turn with their chemistry and camaraderie during Sooryavanshi promotions. For yet another promotional campaign on The Kapil Sharma Show, they both looked lovely.

Katrina looked beautiful as ever in a blue tie dye printed set from ace designer Prabal Gurung. She styled a fitted bustier corset with tie up sleeves. She styled it with a high waisted flowy skirt with blue hues. She looked resplendent with soft and dewy makeup, her hair in a bouncy side partition. She styled the set with oxidised jewellery and heavy kundan work chaandbaalis. Katrina lined her eyes with soft kohl and heavy mascara.

Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. The film will be released in theatres on November 5.

