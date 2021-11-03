Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a tie-dye Prabal Gurung creation as she promotes Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are making heads turn with their chemistry and camaraderie during Sooryavanshi promotions. For yet another promotional campaign on The Kapil Sharma Show, they both looked lovely.
Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. The film will be released in theatres on November 5.
