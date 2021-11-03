Pooja Hegde celebrates Dhanteras in a cinnamon coloured sharara worth Rs. 39,000

Pooja Hegde has had quite a busy schedule ever since the lockdown eased. The actress who has a dress for every occasion is never too far from sharing a picture or two in lovely outfits that sends her fans into frenzy.

Pooja Hegde lit up our feeds and wished her followers Happy Dhanteras dressed in a gorgeous cinnamon brown sharara set. She donned a singlet styled long kurta with heavy work and soft shiny embellishments and tiered sharara pants with small round bugle beads with mirror work with soft resham thread work. The set is from Niamh by Kriti and costs Rs. 39,200. Pooja flashed her radiant smile with brown toned makeup with highlighter and nude toned lips. She completed her look with long chaandbaalis.

Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay makes the long list of Pooja’s envious upcoming country-wide projects.

