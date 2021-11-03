Khushi Kapoor shines bright in an Arpita Mehta creation worth Rs. 79,000

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram is thriving. She knows what works for her and does it best. Be it desi look, gym looks, casual outfits- whatever it is. The young Kapoor is a diva just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. They often make style statements together. Khushi’s sartorial sense often makes it to the headlines.
Khushi Kapoor has started taking dance classes with Amitabh Bacchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Bachchan. Khushi studies in New York in a film school and is here for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.
