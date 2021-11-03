Khushi Kapoor shines bright in an Arpita Mehta creation worth Rs. 79,000

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram is thriving. She knows what works for her and does it best. Be it desi look, gym looks, casual outfits- whatever it is. The young Kapoor is a diva just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. They often make style statements together. Khushi’s sartorial sense often makes it to the headlines.

Khushi Kapoor sparkled in bright yellow. She donned a gorgeous Arpita Mehta creation for her friend's sister’s engagement in Delhi. She styled a yellow floral print organza lehenga paired with rose gold chain mail blouse and dupatta. The blouse featured a cowl neck with a heavy flared organza skirt. She looked beautiful with dewy and soft shimmer makeup with her hair in a middle partition and an unrealistic bounce. She kept her eyes heavily kohled with mascara and a tinted lip. Khushi’s shimmer bronzed eye shadow stood out with striking highlighter. She looked lovely as ever and glowed like a fireball. This lehenga set is available on the Arpita Mehta site for Rs. 79,000.

Khushi Kapoor has started taking dance classes with Amitabh Bacchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Bachchan. Khushi studies in New York in a film school and is here for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.

