Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal stuns in Maharashtrian look, dons a red saree for Dhanteras

Indian television actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Diviya Agarwal never fails to stun us with her amazing and swoon worthy style.

Recently, the actress shared a few photos of herself on Dhanteras. She was seen slaying in a beautiful Maharashtrian look, donning in a red saree with floral and golden detailing along with a matching half sleeve sweetheart neckline blouse from Ridha by Rohit.

She accessorised the look with a beautiful nath along with a golden necklace and earrings along with red bangles from Rubans accessories.For her makeup, she did a minimal look with defined eye and half moon bindi while keeping her hair in a bun with flowers on it. She captioned the post, “Happy Dhanteras.”

On the work front, Divya Agarwal was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

