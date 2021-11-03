Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal stuns in Maharashtrian look, dons a red saree for Dhanteras

Indian television actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Diviya Agarwal never fails to stun us with her amazing and swoon worthy style.
Recently, the actress shared a few photos of herself on Dhanteras. She was seen slaying in a beautiful Maharashtrian look, donning in a red saree with floral and golden detailing along with a matching half sleeve sweetheart neckline blouse from Ridha by Rohit.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)
On the work front, Divya Agarwal was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.
Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal channels her inner Ranveer Singh; leaves fans stunned
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply