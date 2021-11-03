Ankita Lokhande keeps it traditional in pink ruffle saree worth Rs. 25,500

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande looks ethereally gorgeous on her recent Instagram post. She has been enjoying the festive season and shared a series of her looks from her recent Diwali party.
She was seen slaying a gorgeous stain wine coloured ruffle saree styled with a sexy sweetheart neckline blouse with detailed hand embellishment while flaunting her amazing figure worth Rs. 25,500 by Label Prerna Mehra.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)
On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently busy shooting next season of Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late which is releasing on ALT Balaji on 10th November.
Also Read: Ankita Lokhande gets into festive spirit in embellished pink lehenga
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply