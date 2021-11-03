Ankita Lokhande keeps it traditional in pink ruffle saree worth Rs. 25,500

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande looks ethereally gorgeous on her recent Instagram post. She has been enjoying the festive season and shared a series of her looks from her recent Diwali party.

She was seen slaying a gorgeous stain wine coloured ruffle saree styled with a sexy sweetheart neckline blouse with detailed hand embellishment while flaunting her amazing figure worth Rs. 25,500 by Label Prerna Mehra.

She accessorised the iconic saree with statement pearl and gold toned necklace and earrings set by designer Parul Sanghavi. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look with smokey eyes. She kept her hair loose with bottom curls. The whole look is styled and curated by the celebrity stylist Priyankka Castelinno. She captioned the post as, “ No Indian girl can ever say no to the magic of saree ! Am I right girls ?”

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently busy shooting next season of Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late which is releasing on ALT Balaji on 10th November.

