Bollywood celebrities share their Diwali plans for this year

Tiger Shroff: “It’s a working Diwali for me. I am in the UK shooting for Ganapath. I will miss being with my family this Diwali. But Dad always says work is the best way to celebrate any special occasion.”

Lata Mangeshkar: “Considering what the entire world has gone through, Diwali this time is definitely low-key for everyone including me and my family. My sisters and I love to do the rangoli. Putting colours into auspicious shapes used to be a big thing for us. Ab woh utsah kahan raha? The destruction and loss of human life all around us doesn’t quite put us in a festive mood. I remember my mother used to bathe oil and anoint with uptan all of us children on Diwali…It used to be a big occasion in our home. Diwali meant family and friends, home-made mithai and hand-made diyas…The phool jharis and patakas were so appealing. Now they’re simply a public nuisance. Now everything is made-to-order…You call a shop, you get flowers sent to friends…You call a sweet shop and they have mithais sent in fancy designer-packets and expensive matkas….It’s not about feelings and warmth any longer. It’s all about how much you can show rather than how much you can feel…Nowadays people prefer to send dry fruits rather than mithai…That’s because dry fruits are more convenient and less perishable. I miss my mother. She represented the Diwali spirit for me. I miss the Diwali smells at home…the mithai being cooked on the chulha, the ghee in the diyas, the scent of burning camphor…All those aromatic feelings associated with Diwali are long gone…Now it’s all about getting the steps rather than the feeling right. It’s strange. But I can’t remember a single Diwali song of my own…at least not any happy ones! Maybe that’s an indication of how difficult and different Diwali has become now .

: “Jadu(husband Javed Akhtar) has joined me in Delhi and we are having a small intimate gathering at a close friend’s home here. Will miss the big family bash in Mumbai but keeping Covid precautions in mind this seems to be the best option. There is an NGO that makes crackers that turn into flowers … those are the ones we will light. It is very very important that we take utmost care in minimising pollution and celebrate festivals in a sustainable manner.”

Sonu Sood: “Diwali is always with family. But this time there are lots of visitors from all over country to meet me, waiting below my apartment. These are people who want to thank me for helping them in whatever capacity I could. Spending time with these people who love me is the best Diwali gift I can give myself.”

Vijay Deverakonda: “Diwali this year is with family. I feel Diwali would be meaningful only when we eradicate the darkness in our hearts. Noise and air pollution caused by arbitrary bursting of crackers must stop. Babies and animals are a big part of the population. Make Diwali peaceful for them.”

Vishal Krishna: “I have a big Diwali release Enemy this year. So my friend and co-star Arya and I are promoting the film with all our energy. Rajini Sir has a release also(Annaatthe). I wish his film all the best . Of course his film has an upper-hand. Please see Annaatthe and then see my film too. They are two different experiences.”

Adivi Sesh: “I get to do puja with my mom and dad. Which I used to as a kid in the US. Nice to have some old traditions come back. I will be spending the day with my parents.”

Hema Malini: “Diwali is my favourite festival. It means being with my family, dressing up in beautiful new clothes, making rangolis and eating mithai. And there is no greater joy for me than spending time with my children and grandchildren. I wish not a single home in our country would go without light this Diwali.”

Asha Parekh: "Diwali has changed. That excitement and the spirit of joy and festivity are missing. But this year the Covid threat has receded so I will have a few close friends over. But no crackers. Only phool jhari, and sweets."

: “There is no greater joy this year than to see a light of hope burning in every house. We’ve been through some terrible times recently and this year Diwali is relatively less stressful than last year, thanks to Covid Maharaj’s withdrawal from our lives . But I advise utmost caution during the festivities. Do not celebrate with friends. Restrict your celebration to family. I also want to wish my friend Rajinikanth all the best on the release of his new film Annaatthe, also Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty all the best on the release of Sooryavanshi. On the success of this film depends the future of movie theatres in North India.”

Aahana Kumra: “I will be performing in my play Sir Sir Sarla on Diwali evening.”

Mohit Raina: “I’ve lost a lot of loved ones , friends and family. So will just light a Diya and pray for everyone’s peace and health.”

