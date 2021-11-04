Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a cryptic post on ‘willing change’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been an avid social media user and often shares some insightful and knowledgeable content with her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post about ‘willing change’.

Shilpa shared a picture of a book in which popular author Henrik Ibsen quote was written. The quote reads "‘It is not by spectacular achievements that man can be transformed, but by will. How do we change ourselves? How do we change the world? We hope for saviors, for magic, for something wonderful that will bring peace and understanding, that will end hunger, that will give children everywhere the chance to grow up safe. While we hope for saviors and magic, we also must set our will and do what we can on our own to make a difference." Sharing the quote, the actress also attached a 'Be The Change' sticker along with it.

Shilpa shared this post after her husband Raj Kundra deleted all his social media accounts for constant online trolling over his embroilment in the pornography case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s film titled Nikamma.

