Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a cryptic post on ‘willing change’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been an avid social media user and often shares some insightful and knowledgeable content with her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post about ‘willing change’.
Shilpa shared this post after her husband Raj Kundra deleted all his social media accounts for constant online trolling over his embroilment in the pornography case.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s film titled Nikamma.
