Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai as per bail condition

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 5 for the first time after he was granted bail in cruise drugs raid case by the Bombay High Court on October 28. He appeared in front of NCB with his lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde in a white Range Rover car.

There are a total of 14 bail conditions in the order issued by the Bombay HC Justice Sambre. The bail order of Aryan Khan states, “He should present PR bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. He should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately.” The trio will have to appear at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm to mark their presence. The Rs. 1 lakh surety bail bond was signed by Juhi Chawla.

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ: ‘PR Bond of Rs. 1 lakh, surrender passport, appear at NCB office every Friday’- HC sets 14 conditions for Aryan Khan’s bail

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results