Revealed: Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

For the first time in her entire career Jaya Bachchan is playing a negative role. The film is Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she plays Ranveer Singh’s scheming manipulative grandmother.
According to a source close to the film it is an out and out negative role. “Jaya has never played a negative role in her entire career. Not even a slightly grey character. When she was offered this really evil character her first reaction was, ‘Why me?’
Interestingly Jaya’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also playing a negative character in her next film Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan .
