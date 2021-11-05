Diwali 2021: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other stars bring glamour this festive season

It is the festive season and just like the millions of diyas light up our lives, Bollywood stars lit up our Instagram feeds with their sparkling outfits, glowing faces and wide smiles. The Bollywood brigade strutted for puajas and Diwali parties wearing their perfect desi fits and putting their best foot forward for the day!

Let’s have a look at what stars wore for Laxmi puja.

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt rocked the most vibrant royal blue lehenga from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She styled a cropped, deep cut choli with tie-up criss-cross strings around the midriff with a high-waisted skirt and a belt with a gold Sabyasachi signature belt. Her makeup was simple with a fresh glowing face and a natural toned blush with her hair in a middle partition. She completed her look with an embellished jhumka and a small bindi.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Shanaya Kapoor donned the perfect desi look for Diwali. She styled a beautiful sea green saree with a thin gold border and a heavily embellished strappy fitted gold bustier choli. She kept her makeup simple and in touch with the desi look. Her hair was styled in a neat bun with a gajra to complete the look and add a floral touch to it. She added some bling with heavy gold jhumkas and bangles.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra is back to being the original desi girl. She may be taking over the world one step at a time but holds India very close to her heart. She celebrated Diwali in the perfect gold and white Arpita Mehta outfit. She styled a mirror work bustier choli with a floral tiered skirt. Chopra stunned with bronzed, shimmer makeup with her hair in soft waves with a neat middle partition. Priyanka finished off her look with a heavy kundan choker, kadas and earrings.

MINDY KALING

Mindy Kaling chose the desi route for the festivities and wore a dark embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. The gown featured sheer sleeves, a heavily flared skirt with an embroidered top half and embellished bottom. She tied her hair in a braid with flowers entwined and completed the look with simple jewellery.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone flashed her radiant smile in a bright pink outfit with heavy white work. Her makeup was shimmery with matte tinted lips and her hair in her signature waves with her caramel highlights making quite the case. Padukone looked stunning with heavy mascara and lined eyes. She finished off her look with a sheer embroidered dupatta and a gorgeous chaandbaalis.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline also turned up the desi quotient in a bright red Banarasi saree from Ekaya. She looked stunning as she pulled off the perfect retro look in this saree with a neat side parted bun. Her makeup was simple with a bold red lip and flowers in her hair. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum with diamond studs.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha turned up in a neutral toned brown set. She styled a multi colored embroidered cropped top with easy breezy pants and a sheer cape with an embroidered border. She kept her makeup shimmery with tinted lips and her hair was sleek in a bouncy side partition. Her accessories included heavy danglers with stacked up bracelets. She styled this beautiful set from up and coming fashion house Mishru.

ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta is a desi icon in a beautiful deep purple ruffled saree. She styled the saree with a plunging neck, deep cut blouse with a heavily embellished and vibrant belt with colourful stone hangings. The belt, ruffles and blouse are the perfect match; they add a modern touch to a classic saree. This saree is styled from Riddhi Mehra. She styles it with a kundan choker and earrings.

RADHIKA MADAN

Radhika opted for a simple look; she donned a gorgeous white salwar suit with a pop red bandhani dupatta with a golden border and a crumpled effect. Radhika’s makeup is simple and clean with kohled eyes and a small black bindi. She looked resplendent in this look and nailed the look!

POOJA HEGDE

Pooja Hegde was an explosion of colors and geometric shapes for Diwali. She styled a cropped, full sleeved choli with an asymmetrical deep cut blouse with a flared skirt. Her makeup was natural toned with tinted lips and a sleek middle partition. Hegde stunned in this look and the colour fusion worked for her as she shone for Diwali.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika turned up like the vivacious bomb that she is. She looked extravagant and all things classic as she styles a beautiful lime green saree with a gold border and a multi colored choli. The blouse featured several tones including striking oranges, yellows and blues with neon accents. The saree hugs her curves in just the right places. Her makeup was bronzed with a heavy eyeshadow, small diamond bindi, emerald danglers and a kada. She styled the saree from ace designer Manish Malhotra.

GENELIA DESHMUKH

Genelia looked like a regal queen in a white saree with floral prints. She styled it with a blouse with quarter length sleeves. The saree from Anavila is simple, classic with an easy breezy silhouette and tropical floral prints. Genelia’s makeup was soft and dewy with a centre parted low bun, a small bindi to finish the look with a pink tinted lip. She completed the look with jhumkas and off-white sparkle juttis.

MRUNAL THAKUR

Mrunal Thakur styled a beautiful violet saree. She dripped of royalty in a deep purple saree with a cropped blouse that featured heavy gold embroidery and work. The saree accentuated her curves. Her makeup was dewy with her hair were visibly shiny and bouncy with a small black bindi and kundan jewels.

SANJANA SANGHI

Sanjana Sanghi’s outfit made a case for purple with exaggerated floral motifs. She styles the backless blouse with tie-ups and pom poms. The blouse was styled with a high waisted billowing skirt with heavy floral print. Her makeup was popping with shimmer lips and neat centre parted bun with tight braids. She finished off her look with dull gold jewellery and a small blue bindi. Sanjana looked fresh as the Diwali glow suits her perfectly.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor was a regal icon in a deep purple anarkali suit with hand woven white embroidery. The low neck, deep cut purple anarkali featured simple buttons in the middle with a dull gold border and a sheer dupatta with white embroidery. She was sparkling with a popping highlighter and a dab of colour on her lips. The set was styled from Anamika Khanna and is an absolute stunner.

Janhvi donned another beautiful Manish Malhotra look! She styled a neon green saree with heavy mirror work. The colour of the saree was a stand out and an absolute show stealer. Janhvi let the Manish Malhotra creation do the talking and kept the rest toned down.

SHARVARI WAGH

Sharvari was glowing this Diwali in a white lehenga with colorful accents and embroidery. The choli was cropped with a sweetheart neck bustier style and a billowing skirt. Sharvari’s makeup was simple with her hair in soft curls. She finished the look with a dupatta and simple jewellery. The set donned by her is from Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor.

KARISMA KAPOOR AND KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Karisma Kapoor styled a pistachio green beautiful straight fit kurta. Karisma looked gorgeous in desi attire with gold accents and work. The motifs were in full gold with a salmon pink border, brocade neck and sheer sleeves. Kareena, on the other hand, went all out in a rani pink kaftan styled kurta with heavy bright gold work and a flowy silhouette. Kareena kept it simple with kohled eyes, a streak of vermillion in her scalp and a small bindi.

MITHILA PALKAR

Mithila looked beautiful as she donned a bright deep red kurta and palazzo set. She wore a sleeveless kurta with dull gold embellishments with a bronze tone. She styled it with straight fit pants and a crumpled bandhani dupatta. Her makeup is simple with a natural pink blush, nude lips and her curly hair let down in full glory!

After last year, Diwali 2021 was in full swing with parties, celebrations and rock and roll! The festive vibe has got us going and we love the fits!

