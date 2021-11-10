“My journey as Dr. Sonakshi has been a beautiful one”, says Erica Fernandes on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi going off air

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes recently bid a teary goodbye to the show's third season which went off air. In the show, the actress was seen romancing opposite popular actor Shaheer Sheikh.

After a long and successful association right from the start of season 1 which was, in fact, Erica's debut show in the television industry, to season 3 which was brought back to the silver screen on popular demand, Erica's stint on the show as Dr Sonakshi has been loved and appreciated throughout."I debuted in the television industry as Dr Sonakshi in Kuch Rang season one, and since then my journey as Dr Sonakshi has been a beautiful one. The character has become an integral part of my life as the role truly enhanced my abilities as an actor then and now. I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons which has only brought me immense love and appreciation", shares Erica.

She added, "It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on the air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved in spite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connect strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it. My association with the Kuch Rang franchise will forever be cherished, and I am eternally grateful to have been a part of a show which is more of an emotion and a feeling attached strongly to my heart".

ALSO READ:Erica Fernandes quits Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; expresses disappointment towards portrayal of her character Sonakshi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results