John Abraham shares teaser of Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance number ‘Kusu Kusu’ from Satyameva Jayate 2 

Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, the film brings together Zaveri and Abraham for the second time. Actress Nora Fatehi will bring her sizzling avatar after creating a storm in the 2018 film with 'Dilbar'.

On Tuesday, John Abraham shared the teaser of the upcoming song 'Kusu Kusu' starring Nora Fatehi in a new avatar. "Witness the sizzling @norafatehi setting the dance floor on fire. #KusuKusu out tomorrow. #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November," he captioned the post.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

