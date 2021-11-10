Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah kisses boyfriend on Bikaner vacation, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is dating Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah is a social media influencer, who often talks about her love life with Shane and how the couple maintain their long-distance relationship. On Monday, Aaliyah shared a few glimpses from the couple's Bikaner getaway.

Sharing two romantic pictures with Shane on her Instagram handle, Aaliyah wrote, “romantic getaway ????” Actor Janhvi Kapoor commented on her picture and said, “Meditate.” Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, who is Aaliyah's good friend, took a dig at her and wrote, “PDA.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

In the first picture, Aaliyah and Shane can be seen looking at each other while sitting on the bed with a breakfast table in front of them. They are holding glasses of juice. In the second picture, the couple is seen kissing each other.

Earlier this year, Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

She further added, "I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it.”

Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap shares a gallery of pictures on her Instagram for boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his 22nd birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results