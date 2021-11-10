Janhvi Kapoor is all about grace and charm in alluring mermaid style feathered Manish Malhotra green lehenga

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor is setting fire all over the internet with her unique and experimental looks. This 24-year-old actress recently dropped a snap of herself in a breathtaking look as a cover girl of Hello Magazine’s 2021 November issue.
She was seen slaying in a beautiful green outfit while flaunting her amazing figure where she looked no less than a mermaid in a stunning setup against a piano. She wore a plunging neckline cropped full-sleeves silk green blouse styled with a mermaid-style skirt with feather along with embroidered detailing styled with a matching embroidery dupatta by Manish Malhotra.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Good Luck Jerry and Helen remake.
Also Read: Green is Sanya Malhotra’s colour and her latest pictures are proof enough!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply