Janhvi Kapoor is all about grace and charm in alluring mermaid style feathered Manish Malhotra green lehenga

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor is setting fire all over the internet with her unique and experimental looks. This 24-year-old actress recently dropped a snap of herself in a breathtaking look as a cover girl of Hello Magazine’s 2021 November issue.

She was seen slaying in a beautiful green outfit while flaunting her amazing figure where she looked no less than a mermaid in a stunning setup against a piano. She wore a plunging neckline cropped full-sleeves silk green blouse styled with a mermaid-style skirt with feather along with embroidered detailing styled with a matching embroidery dupatta by Manish Malhotra.

She accessorised the gorgeous outfit with a beautiful diamond emerald necklace along with a matching diamond earrings, bracelet and ring from Manish Malhotra jewellery by Raniwala 1881. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look with defined eyes. She kept her hair all loose and wavy. She captioned the post, “Pose like you can play Mozart when all you have up your sleeve is jingle bells.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Good Luck Jerry and Helen remake.

