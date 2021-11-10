Priyanka Chopra spells glamour in custom-made saffron blazer dress for Bulgari event in Dubai

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra never fails to experiment and stun us with her unique looks and great personality. Recently, the actress attended an event in Dubai for Bulgari where she was looking like a goddess.
For the event, she wore a chic and sustainable saffron orange custom made mesh short blazer dress along with a unique draped shawl cape and patch pockets styled with matching wide-legged pants by designer Mohamed Benchellal from Bulgari’s collection N° 9.
She accessorised the look with a minimal multilayered necklace along with matching earrings and a bracelet from the Jannah collection by Bulgari’s creative director Lucia Silvestri. For her makeup, she opted for a nude and dewy look while keeping her hair neat and sleek. She captioned the post, “What a wonderful day with my @bulgari family in Dubai. It was such an honor to launch the Jannah collection today. It’s incredible labor of love created by two passionate, powerful women, @lucia_silvestri and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, both of whom I admire tremendously. This collection is an homage to heritage, culture and a perfect amalgamation of the east and the west. I also have to give a special shout out to #MohamedBenchellal. Congratulations on winning the vogue fashion prize as well as the fashion trust Arabia award. Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and thank you @luxurylaw for recognising incredible talent from the world for me.”
