Kajal Aggarwal reveals her Mary Poppins look from the film Uma

Uma directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) & Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP), is a feel-good family drama starring Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar and Kiaan Sharma. Recently, a look of the leading lady Kajal has been released. Interestingly, her look in the film resembles the iconic character Mary Poppins. For the look, Kajal is donning a woollen cardigan above an organza inner and a floral skirt with Poppins.
Talking about the project and her look, Kajal shares, “It is a story about this mysterious girl. No one knows where she came from and where she goes. One fine day, she comes home to a family and changes their lives. It is a feel-good happy family drama. The look does remind one of Mary Poppins, but it is not similar to it. The story is quite different.”
ALSO READ:First look poster of Kajal Aggarwal starrer Uma unveiled
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply