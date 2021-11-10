Kajal Aggarwal reveals her Mary Poppins look from the film Uma

Uma directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) & Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP), is a feel-good family drama starring Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar and Kiaan Sharma. Recently, a look of the leading lady Kajal has been released. Interestingly, her look in the film resembles the iconic character Mary Poppins. For the look, Kajal is donning a woollen cardigan above an organza inner and a floral skirt with Poppins.

Talking about the project and her look, Kajal shares, “It is a story about this mysterious girl. No one knows where she came from and where she goes. One fine day, she comes home to a family and changes their lives. It is a feel-good happy family drama. The look does remind one of Mary Poppins, but it is not similar to it. The story is quite different.”

