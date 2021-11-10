Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to feature events from 1968 to 2018; will cover Emergency, 1983 Cricket World Cup, and 1999 Kargil War

Bollywood Hungama had reported in 2019 how it has happened twice that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked in films with mildly similar plots although the final product both times were as different as chalk and cheese. The first instance occurred in 2016 when Salman and Aamir worked in wrestling and Haryana based drama – Sultan and Dangal – respectively. The second time that this has happened is with Salman Khan's Bharat (2019) and Aamir Khan's next, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bharat was the story of a man's journey from 1947 to 2010. It has now come to light that Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump (1994) is also on similar lines. As per a report in a Hindi daily, the film's story begins in the year 1968, when the protagonist is a child and ends in the year 2018. Some of the significant episodes of post-independent India like the Emergency, 1983 Cricket World Cup, Operation Blue Star, the Rath Yatra, the 1999 Kargil War, etc have also been incorporated in the script.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo. As per reports, Laal Singh Chaddha is shown interacting with the younger Shah Rukh and it's said to be one of the most memorable sequences in the film.

A trade expert says, "It's an interesting idea and by showing the bygone era, the film will also appeal to the older generation and the old-timers. Aamir Khan is known for being the box office king. Laal Singh Chaddha has the potential to be yet another grosser if these details are anything to go through."

Laal Singh Chaddha is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

