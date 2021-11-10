Aryan Khan is ‘traumatized’ by the prison experience – he is keeping to himself and stays in his room most of the time

It is going to take longer for Aryan Khan’s wounds to heal than the family thought. According to close friends of the Khan family, Aryan is traumatized by the prison experience.
“He is not saying much, and he is keeping to himself. He stays in his room most of the time, shows no interest in going out to meet friends. He was always quiet. Now he is even quieter. As the days since his bail turn into weeks, Aryan remains clammed up. The family lets him remain the way he is,” says a friend of the family, refuting all reports of Shah Rukh getting additional security for his son.
Also Read: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede to not investigate drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply