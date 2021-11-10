Aryan Khan is ‘traumatized’ by the prison experience – he is keeping to himself and stays in his room most of the time

It is going to take longer for Aryan Khan’s wounds to heal than the family thought. According to close friends of the Khan family, Aryan is traumatized by the prison experience.

“He is not saying much, and he is keeping to himself. He stays in his room most of the time, shows no interest in going out to meet friends. He was always quiet. Now he is even quieter. As the days since his bail turn into weeks, Aryan remains clammed up. The family lets him remain the way he is,” says a friend of the family, refuting all reports of Shah Rukh getting additional security for his son.

“There is no plan to hire a bodyguard especially for Aryan. For now, Shah Rukh Khan intends to be there for his son 24×7. All of Shah Rukh’s shooting is postponed for now. He wants to be there for his son as and when the child needs him,” says the source.

