India’s Got Talent 9: Kirron Kher joins Shilpa Shetty and Badshah as a judge on the show, says ‘am extremely elated’

Actress and politician Kirron Kher, who has been diagnosed with blood cancer, is all set to return as the judge of India’s Got Talent 9. She will be judging the show along with Shilpa Shetty and Badshah. In a recent media interaction, Kirron expressed her excitement and happiness about the show.

Kirronm who has been associated with the show since its inceptionm said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

Talking about her co-judges, Kirron said, “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

India’s Got Talent 9 will be soon airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

