Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for physically assaulting her; model hospitalised

Model Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on November 8 after the model accused him of alleged physical assault. As per reports, she is currently hospitalised after suffering injuries on her head, eye, and face.

According to India Today, Mumbai Police said, "Actress Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital."

This isn't the first time he has been arrested for alleged assault on his wife. Back in September 2020, Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint against her husband for molesting and threatening her. Sam Bombay was arrested in Goa following the complaint. This happened few days after she got married to Sam Bombay.

After he got bail, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got back together. Talking to a daily, Poonam had earlier said that they were trying to sort out things and were back together. She had said that they were madly in love with each other and said that every marriage has its ups and downs. Sam Bombay had also said that the matter got blown out of proportion.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on September 10, 2020.

