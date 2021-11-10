Nikki Tamboli makes a statement in a sexy teal green bodycon gown with waist cut-outs

Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress has been making waves on the internet with her sizzling social media game.
Recently, the stunner was seen in a mesmerising teal green fully detailed embroidered strapless bodycon gown with waist cut-out in the both side and deep neck cut-out along with a side slit.
On the work front, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in Bigg Boss season 14.
