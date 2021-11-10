Nikki Tamboli makes a statement in a sexy teal green bodycon gown with waist cut-outs

Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress has been making waves on the internet with her sizzling social media game.

Recently, the stunner was seen in a mesmerising teal green fully detailed embroidered strapless bodycon gown with waist cut-out in the both side and deep neck cut-out along with a side slit.

She accessorised the gown with minimal studs and matching ring by Aquamarine Jewellery. For her makeup, she did a glam look with defined eyes. She kept her hair loose and curly.She captioned her post as, “Chamku jaise jugnu,” and another post as, “Body like coffee HOT & STRONG✨”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in Bigg Boss season 14.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli looks breathtaking in a gorgeous red gown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results