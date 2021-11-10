Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai cryptically reacts to Afsana Khan’s panic attack

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we saw a shocking incident of Afsana Khan where she can be seen harming herself out of panic attack. The promo has created a buzz around the viewers and has been receiving mixed reactions. The promo has even caught the attention of many celebs of the B-Town who have been actively coming forward in expressing their opinions.

One among them who has spoken about the matter is none other than Bigg Boss 13 finalist and actress Rashami Desai. The actress has cryptically posted on Twitter about Afsana being suffering such a thing. She shared how painful it is to see such a state of a person and expressed views on the judgement people are making.

Rashami wrote, “More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…”

More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru.

Inside out ppl only judge and for what ?

We all learn from own & others mistakes.

Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact

BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 9, 2021

After her Tweet, a netizen reacted and asked if she was talking about Afsana. the user wrote, "Is this about Afsana? Then yes I agree that they shouldn't sensationalise such promos as it can be disturbing for viewers to watch". Responding to the fan, Rashami said, “Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. Really sad (They showed but people made fun).”

