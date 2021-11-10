Ankita Lokhande receives special pre-wedding gifts

Actress Ankita Lokhande who is been in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain is soon going to tie the knot with him. The couple will reportedly marry by the end of this year. While the destination decided is a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. Now, as the actress is all set to marry and the countdown is coming near she has started receiving some pre-wedding gifts.

Taking to her Instagram, Ankita shared a glimpse of the gifts she received in a story. In the story, she shared a picture of the few pairs of shoes she received. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. While the other two has designer embroidery on them.

While the dates around Ankita and Vicky's wedding being rumoured are 12, 13 and 14. It is also heard that their close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched.

