Ankita Lokhande receives special pre-wedding gifts

Actress Ankita Lokhande who is been in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain is soon going to tie the knot with him. The couple will reportedly marry by the end of this year. While the destination decided is a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. Now, as the actress is all set to marry and the countdown is coming near she has started receiving some pre-wedding gifts.
Taking to her Instagram, Ankita shared a glimpse of the gifts she received in a story. In the story, she shared a picture of the few pairs of shoes she received. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. While the other two has designer embroidery on them.
