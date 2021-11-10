Bijlee singer Harrdy Sandhu praises his debut film 83 co-star Ranveer Singh; said he learnt so much from him

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is currently garnering appreciation for his latest track Bijlee Bijlee, is excited for the release of his Bollywood debut 83, which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film, Harrdy is playing the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

In a recent interview with ANI, Harrdy opened up about working with Ranveer in the film. He shared that Ranveer has taught him a lot about acting, "Working with Ranveer was amazing. I had so much to learn from him. He is so hardworking and dedicated and the best part is that if you go and ask him anything about work or acting he will explains you very well, helps you out. He is a super entertaining and a fun person to work with.”

Harrdy further said that Ranveer believes the film is one of the best sports films till now, “I'm very glad the film is finally close to releasing. We had been waiting for a long time, two years have gone by. I am too excited. I had a word with Ranveer the other day and he has seen the film and he told me that it came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now, he said. It's releasing on December 24, so I hope for the best."

While Harrdy is excited about his upcoming films, he shared that music is still his priority mentioning that working in films take more time and then you lose out on music but he would love to go ahead with a film if he gets any good script. Talking about his latest Punjabi number Bijlee Bijlee, Harrdy shared that he wanted to do this song as soon as he heard its beats. The song also marks the music video debut of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who, Harrdy believes, has a bright future ahead.

In the music video of the upbeat number, Harrdy and Palak look super-hot with their killer moves, though they were way too cold while shooting the song in Russia during winters. "We shot it in Russia because we wanted an international vibe for our video. If you want to go to Russia, go there for shoot in the summer, we had a really tough time there. It was really cold and because of the outfits, we couldn't wear any inners or warmers and it was just too too cold," he added.

Harrdy also disclosed that he has another song ready for release, once 83 comes out. "We went to Russia to shoot two songs. One is Bijlee Bijlee and the other we will release after the release of 83," he signed off.

