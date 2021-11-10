Rakul Preet Singh dons a millennial pink desi outfit and her glowing face leaves us gawking

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to make a statement with her work be it in the Hindi or Regional Film Industry. She is a star and we absolutely love her work.Rakul keeps updating her fans about her life on her Instagram account.

Rakul Preet uploaded the perfect pictures as she donned a gorgeous millennial pink salwar suit from designer Bhumika Grover's collection. The long kurta features mauve tones and soft gold sequin and embroidery work around the neckline and a thick border along the hemline. The dress also featured work along the flared bottom. The dress features sheer sleeves with small gold buttas. Rakul's makeup is simple with a dark pink lip, her hair in soft curls and her best accessory being that radiant million dollar smile. She finishes her look with pearl embellished chaandbaalis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has a packed schedule ahead. The actress was last seen in a cross-border love story- Sardar ka Grandson, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham along with Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama Mayday, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Her dairy is full with several upcoming films. She will be seen in Attack, MayDay, Thank God and Doctor G. She also has Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh is a red hot boss lady in a blood red pantsuit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results