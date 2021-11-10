Rakul Preet Singh dons a millennial pink desi outfit and her glowing face leaves us gawking

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to make a statement with her work be it in the Hindi or Regional Film Industry. She is a star and we absolutely love her work.Rakul keeps updating her fans about her life on her Instagram account.
Rakul Preet uploaded the perfect pictures as she donned a gorgeous millennial pink salwar suit from designer Bhumika Grover's collection. The long kurta features mauve tones and soft gold sequin and embroidery work around the neckline and a thick border along the hemline. The dress also featured work along the flared bottom. The dress features sheer sleeves with small gold buttas. Rakul's makeup is simple with a dark pink lip, her hair in soft curls and her best accessory being that radiant million dollar smile. She finishes her look with pearl embellished chaandbaalis.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)
Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh is a red hot boss lady in a blood red pantsuit
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply