Zendaya sets our Instagram feeds on fire in a blood red Vera Wang creation

Zendaya is a boss lady and every time she steps out, she stuns. Be it her classic red carpet look or effortless street style. She doesn’t fail to make heads turn with her style.

Zendaya on Thursday accepted the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award . The actress, 25, attended the CFDA's Fashion Awards 2021 dressed in a gorgeous blood red Vera Wang outfit. She styled a bubble waist skirt with a bandeau bra top. She showed off her envious, toned midriff. Her makeup was simple with her structured cheekbones highlighted and popping through with bronzed eye shadow and glossy toned lips. Her gorgeous locks of hair were styled in a crown of braids that cascaded down her shoulders.

Her boyfriend actor Tom Holland also couldn't stop gushing about this look either.

Meanwhile, the twenty-five-year-old will next be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch in lead roles. The trailer of the film trended as it confirmed that Alfred Molina’s Doc Octopus from Spider-Man and other villains from the Spider-Man films starring Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the film. Apart from that, Zendaya will also be seen in Euphoria season 2 with Hunter Schaffer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.

