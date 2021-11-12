Zendaya sets our Instagram feeds on fire in a blood red Vera Wang creation

Zendaya is a boss lady and every time she steps out, she stuns. Be it her classic red carpet look or effortless street style. She doesn’t fail to make heads turn with her style.
Zendaya on Thursday accepted the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award . The actress, 25, attended the CFDA's Fashion Awards 2021 dressed in a gorgeous blood red Vera Wang outfit. She styled a bubble waist skirt with a bandeau bra top. She showed off her envious, toned midriff. Her makeup was simple with her structured cheekbones highlighted and popping through with bronzed eye shadow and glossy toned lips. Her gorgeous locks of hair were styled in a crown of braids that cascaded down her shoulders.
Her boyfriend actor Tom Holland also couldn't stop gushing about this look either.
