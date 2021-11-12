Pooja Hegde redefines elegance in a gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

Pooja Hegde has had quite a busy schedule ever since the lockdown eased. The actress who has a dress for every occasion is never too far from sharing a picture or two in lovely outfits that sends her fans into frenzy.

Pooja Hegde is living the festive life. She wore the most beautiful and intricately designed white lehenga choli from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She styled a V neck cut embroidered blouse with a billowing lehenga with lace borderie and floral cut piece work. She finishes the look with a sheer netted dupatta that also featured a heavy border that matched the lehenga. The piece is an absolute show stealer but doesn’t win our hearts the way Pooja’s brilliant pearly white smile does. She accessorised with studded, kundan work earrings and a small diamond bindi. Her makeup is simple and along neutral tones with her hair in a sleek middle partition.

Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay makes the long list of Pooja's envious upcoming country-wide projects.

