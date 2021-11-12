Pooja Hegde redefines elegance in a gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

Pooja Hegde has had quite a busy schedule ever since the lockdown eased. The actress who has a dress for every occasion is never too far from sharing a picture or two in lovely outfits that sends her fans into frenzy.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)
Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay makes the long list of Pooja's envious upcoming country-wide projects.
Also Read: Pooja Hegde celebrates Dhanteras in a cinnamon coloured sharara worth Rs. 39,000
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply