Gauahar Khan looks resplendent in a tropical printed set

Gauahar Khan looks stunning in whatever she dons be it Indian wear, casuals or something over the top fancy.

Gauahar is going to be seen in Shipra Goyal’s Tohmat which releases today and she shared a look from the video. She was seen wearing a tropical themed dress. She wore a sweetheart neck cropped top with a flowy high waisted skirt. The prints are floral with a green tropical vibe. Her makeup is refreshing with her hair in beach waves and a simple lip. She looked stunning and her smile just steals our hearts.

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar last year and ever since they both are dropping super adorable videos on their instagram and giving major couple goals.

Gauahar has been a part of several shows, she was one of the winnerd of Bigg Boss, and also participated in Khatron ke Khiladi. She has also been a part of several movies and stunned the audience with her graceful moves.

