Varun Sood to make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo; shares picture with Prajakta Koli

Youth Icon and MTV fame Varun Sood is all set to embark on his journey in Bollywood. The actor will be making his debut with the Karan Johar film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the film, Varun will be making a special appearance. Taking to his Instagram, he announced the news and shared a picture with digital star Prajakta Koli.

In the picture, both of them can be seen posing for an adorable hug. While the background is of a swimming pool area decorated with various lights which seem to be a party sequence. Sharing the picture, he expressed that it's a dream that he is living currently. Varun in his caption wrote, "Living the Dream! ????Thankyou @karanjohar @raj_a_mehta @panchamighavri for giving me this opportunity! #Blessed #JugJugJeeyo."

As soon as he shared the news, his beau and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and many of his friends from the MTV family took to the comments section and poured their wishes. Divya wrote, "So proud of you my love". She even posted a story congratulating Varun and Prajkta. She wrote, "looking forward to see you guys together????". Apart from Divya, Rannvijay Singh Singha, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh also congratulated him.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles has got many schedules wrapped up recently. The film was shot at various locations including Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Pune.The film also has Neetu Kapoor, Prajkta Koli, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

