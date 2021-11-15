Urmila Matondkar finally recovers from Covid-19; says it still hasn’t gone from our world

Actress Urmila Matondkar got tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actress earlier this month announced the news on her Instagram and post that took mandatory steps. She isolated herself and took proper medications for the same. As a result, the actress has now fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Sunday, she announced the news and shared a video regarding the health update She wrote, "My report has come Covid negative, thanks to all your wishes and I am perfectly healthy. Please get vaccinated fast if you haven't taken it yet. If you have taken only the first dose, then please take the second one too cause if you contract the virus after that then the symptoms for it are minimal. This is the only solution to fight Covid; it gives all the required strength".

She added and urged the fans to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks. Urmila wrote, "It still hasn't gone from our world. Hence, it's important that as a society, we fight it together. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible and don't step out anywhere without masks."

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 14, 2021

