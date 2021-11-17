Bhumi Pednekar gives the perfect spin to glam in a dreamy Princess dress

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a place for herself in the industry with several commercially and critically acclaimed films over the years. She made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015).
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)
Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently wrapped the shoot of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. Bhumi also has Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao which will be released on February4, 2022. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar wears a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani creation as she leaves a streak of sparkle
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply