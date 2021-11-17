Bhumi Pednekar gives the perfect spin to glam in a dreamy Princess dress

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a place for herself in the industry with several commercially and critically acclaimed films over the years. She made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015).

Bhumi Pednekar is an absolute delight as she dons a soft satin pink Princess cut dress. She looked absolutely resplendent in the dress with a poofed up front with tie ups and a flowy silhouette. She kept her makeup simple and soft with her hair in a half up half down hairdo. Bhumi gave a major fairytale vibe in the satin dress. She gave the millennial satin dress the perfect vintage and classic spin with the stunning princess cut out.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently wrapped the shoot of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. Bhumi also has Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao which will be released on February4, 2022. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

