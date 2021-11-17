The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma lauds Kartik Aaryan for taking away Akshay Kumar’s work; jokes the latter has a degree in snatching work

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Dhamaka on Netflix. Ahead of its release, the actor shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Dhamaka co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. Sony TV has now shared a promo of the upcoming episode where Kapil is seen joking with Kartik about him taking away Akshay Kumar's film.

On Kartik's arrival, Kapil is heard saying, "I am genuinely happy with one thing that Kartik has done. I had once featured in an ad film which was taken up by Akshay Kumar in the following year. As you all know, Akshay paaji has done a three-year degree in snatching work. But he is the first person (pointing at Kartik), who has snatched away Akshay Kumar's work".

Kapil Sharma was referring to Kartik Aaryan starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first part of the film which was released in 2007 starred Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Vidya Balan. The sequel will see Kartik Aaryan in the lead along with Kiara Advani.

Reacting to it, Kartik said, “I am looking for those guys who are telling my producers that they will settle for a smaller fee but give Kartik’s movie to us.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani will stream on Netflix from November 19.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Ghar baitha rahunga to shayad aur bacche ho jayenge’ says Saif Ali Khan on being asked what makes him work so much

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results