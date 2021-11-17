Everything you need to know about Ankita Lokhande’s television-style Bachelorette!

Ankita Lokhande had a blast in the name of a Bachelorette party in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Just like every fun bachelorette, Ankita was joined by her girl pals- Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Hetal Shah, and Mishthi Tyagi. The inside photos of a very fun and happening night were shared by the guests of Ankita’s bachelorette.

The wedding buzzers in Bollywood have been turned on. It seems almost every rumored couple is getting wedded. From Rajkumar- Patralekha to Ankita and her boyfriend Vicky Jain, everyone is in love and is ready to tie a knot.

While there has been much speculation about Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming wedding with Vicky Jain, the couple hasn’t made an official announcement yet. As per sources, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12.

But isn't this what Bollywood couples do?

Declaring all the rumors null and void and tying the knot in silence until their sources can't keep it in the gut. Whatever happens, we are excited for the wedding season in Bollywood to kick in. Watching our favorite couples marry is everything a fan hopes for.

