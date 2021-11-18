Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals attending every annual function of granddaughter Aaradhya’s school

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather of Aaradhya Bachchan and enjoys every perk and moment of being a grandfather. Recently, in the latest episode of Sony TV's quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, he revealed an interesting thing about his and Aaradhya's relationship.

It was a student special round in the show and the host Amitabh was playing the game with a student named Aradhay Gupta. During his gameplay, the veteran actor asked the contestant’s future plans and ambitions. To which he replies that he aspires to become a journalist. Post that Big B gave the little contestant a chance to interview a prominent celeb who was none other than him.

When given the chance Aradhay asked Big B if he attends his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual function. To which, the superstar gave a massive yes. To which the student retaliated and asks how does he react to people staring at him while attending so. Amitabh gives a quick reply to this and says he isn't bothered by it instead all his attention is grabbed by Aaradhya.

