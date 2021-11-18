Inside Photos: Shraddha Arya, Rahul Nagal look stunning at their reception

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya looked the most beautiful bride in photos and videos from her wedding festivities. Now, more new pictures from her reception are doing the rounds on Internet. Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on November 16, and it looks like the couple hosted a wedding reception on November 17.

However, the actress kept the wedding a lowkey until the last minute as only close friends and family members were seen at the reception party. Shraddha wore a saree for the celebration and also had her red chuda on. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a suit. A photo of the reception cake was also shared by one of the guests.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Shraddha’s wedding was attended by her family members and her close friends from the industry, like Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas, and others.

Rahul Nagal works in the navy, and they were introduced to each other by their families. Talking about the couple, a source earlier shared that Shraddha and Rahul recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately, added the source.

