“November has always been my lucky month” – Manushi Chhillar as she gears up for debut with Prithviraj

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film via social media today to unanimous acclaim to audiences. The teaser also introduced former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, as Princess Sanyogita and the gorgeous actress is ecstatic that the teaser dropped in November, which she considers her luckiest month.

Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, reveals, “November has always been my lucky month. So, it is an amazing coincidence that the teaser of my debut film Prithviraj has also happened in the same month, in fact just a few days before I was crowned Miss World on November 18 in 2017.”

She adds, “While I’m nostalgic about my achievement in 2017, I’m also very excited for my launch and the journey that lies ahead of me. November will forever be special in my life. I’m feeling emotional, elated, thrilled, nervous, curious – all at the same time because I have waited for this moment for over a year.”

Manushi has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj and she hopes that she will make her parents proud with her performance. The actress says, “I’m extremely positive about Prithviraj and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide with a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work and I’m looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film.”

Manushi’s launch in Bollywood is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

