Salman Khan’s niece Ayat gets excited, cheers delightfully as they feed the monkey together

Actor Salman Khan shared an adorable video in which he is seen feeding a monkey while his niece Ayat claps gleefully. In the video, his niece feeds bananas to the monkey while Salman holds her in his arms. Ayat is the second child of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma.

The video begins with Salman feeding two monkeys, followed by Ayat in his arms as he assists her in offering the monkeys some more food and a few bananas. She was seen happily clapping when the monkeys accepted the bananas and food that she offered them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

We are aware that Salman Khan is fond of kids. Oftentimes when he is questioned by the media and fans about his wedding plans but he somehow manages to dodge those questions. Imagine Salman Khan and his sweet little family together. Wouldn't that be a moment worth waiting for? Let's hope Salman takes a little rest from his professional life and starts taking time out for his personal life.

On the work front, Salman is currently promoting his theatrical release Antim: The Final Truth. He will be seen with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is said to be a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. Salman Khan is also in the news since it is ‘that’ time of the year when Bigg Boss fans take over the social media to discuss host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Also Read: SCOOP: Zee Studios send SOS to Salman Khan as Antim vs Satyameva Jayate 2 war heats up

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results