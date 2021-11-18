Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia becomes the first contestant of the season to go to jail

Bigg Boss 15 has recently introduced the concept of jail in the house. The selection of the contestant going to jail happened through a task which involved a debate among the contestants. The first two contestants who got into a debate were Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali.

In the task, the contestant had to prove who among them is better in the show. It all started with Jay Bhanushali challenging Pratik Sehajpal. Jay Bhanushali proved his meticulousness and got saved, while Pratik continued the task by challenging Simba Nagpal.

Post that, Pratik accuses Simba of being lazy and sleeping in the house. Simba counters that he sleeps because he does not want to get into other people's matters. However, Pratik managed to impress the VIPs and gets saved. Then, the following battle happened between Simba and Rajiv Adatia.

During the debate, Rajiv wasn't able to prove anything against Simba and also state that he is stuck with due to Pratik. While they were talking, the buzzer of the debate rang and VIP chose Rajiv to go to jail as he couldn't prove anything.

