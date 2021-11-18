Kapil Sharma wishes his wife Ginni Chatrath a Happy Birthday by sharing a video from the celebration

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to wish his loving wife a Happy Birthday to which he wrote “Happy Birthday my love, my friend, my wife”. The video became viral soon after he had posted it online. It was shared by Kapil Sharma’s fan clubs all over the world, also his comment section was flooded with several comments wishing Ginni a very happy birthday.

Comedy Nights with Kapil fame star celebrated his wife’s birthday with five cakes spelling GINNI altogether. The father of two, Kapil married Ginni in 2018 and soon after their wedding they welcomed a baby girl named Anayra. They also have a son together, Trishaan.

Currently, Kapil is hosting a comedy show called The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is one of the most successful shows on air whose TRP never goes down. Before this, Kapil Sharma hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil which shut down due to a little spat between Kapil and his colleagues.

Recently, Kapil shared a story about the times when his show Comedy Nights with Kapil went off air. He shared that he had stopped trusting people since they would say something on his face and something else behind his back. At that time his wife Ginni stood by his side. He credits her for being his “strong pillar” as his mother had no idea about what mental illness is, she is an innocent person from a village. Kapil said it was Ginni who encouraged him to start his show again.

