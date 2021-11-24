Jacqueline Fernandez reveals beauty products she is Addicted to!

Jacqueline Fernandes is an elegant beauty that the internet can never avoid looking at. She is such a catch that her fans and followers stay mesmerized and captivated by her presence and work. Recently, Jacqueline was featured in the November 2021 issue of Cosmopolitan India where she spoke about her current favorite beauty products she is completely obsessed with.

When she was asked about her recent favorite beauty products by Cosmopolitan, Ms Fernandez said "I am addicted to colorbar’s sinful lipstick from my collection – they are soft and feel so luxurious. Then the glow with love highlighter is my go-to product for a sheer sheen. In skincare, I have been loving the blue light defense range by Colorbar -given the amount of time I spend on my devices, I need these products to protect my skin".

On the work front, Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Bachchan Panday and Ram Setu along side Akshay Kumar in both films. We will also see Nushrratt Bharuccha in Ram Setu whereas Bobby Deol, Kritin Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Ritesh Deshmukh will feature with Jacqueline in Bachchan Panday.

