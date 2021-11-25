KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan imitates scene from Bhoothnath with a student in a recent episode

In the student’s special week of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is currently underway. The episode on Wednesday will feature a student who will recreate a scene from Big Bachchan starrer Bhoothnath.

In a promo released by the channel, we were introduced to a student who can mimic her teacher very well. The caption of the post read, “Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

After she is done mimicking her teacher, Amitabh Bachchan gave her a scene from his 2008 horror comedy Bhoothnath where he essayed the role of a lost spirit. Her performance impresses the veteran actor.

Tonight's episode will also host Arunodai Sharma whose humorous lines will leave Amitabh Bachchan in splits. The promo shared by the channel shows that Mr Bachchan had a blast chatting with Arunodai.

“#KBC13 ke manch par aaye Himachali toofaan Arunodai Sharma ki baaton se aa gayi poore stage par hassi ki leher! Miliye unse aur dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #StudentsSpecialWeek, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par,” read the caption of the promo.

In the upcoming episode of Shandar Sukravaar, we will watch John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar on the show who will promote their upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2.

