Manish Malhotra posts a selfie with his ‘favourites’ Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently took to his Instagram and dropped some special pictures. The pictures are from the sets of the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is scheduled to release next year.

The fashion designer shared a couple of pictures. While the first picture features Manish Malhotra and veteran stars, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The other picture has Manish with his best friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan Kunder. Manish can be seen wearing a green jacket while Shaban Azmi can be seen donning a blue saree and Dharmendra can be also seen in a simple attire comprising of a black coat and printed muffler.

While Karan and Farah both can be seen sporting an all-black look. Sharing the picture Manish simply wrote what he was feeling at that moment. “Selfie time with all the favourites today… Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Farah Khan Kunder and Karan Johar on location Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Farah Khan too shared the same picture on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture Farah Khan called her trio with Manish and Karan a 'Dream Team. She wrote, "Going strong since 27 years…Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra…Dream team… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani… Nothing has changed".

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also shared the same photo on his Instagram story and hilariously revealed, "A team that has worked for 27 years together! And nothing has changed! @farahkhankunder is still screaming at both of us!!."

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan pivotal roles.

