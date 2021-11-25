Diana Penty follows this go-to ‘low maintenance’ routine for her flawless and glowing skin

Cocktail movie star, Diana Penty might be a few movies old but she has made a mark in the industry the moment she debuted. Diana is known for her classy and elegant looks and clean milk-like skin. Recently, in an interview with Pernia’s Pop Up Shop Magazine, Diana revealed her skincare routine and the secret to her flawless glowing skin.

Talking about her go-to skincare routine, Diana said, “It's very very simple and low maintenance. I honestly think that the less you do to your skin, the better it is for your skin. There are a few products I swear by and I have been using them religiously for years. I use a gentle face wash both in the morning and at night, followed by Estee Lauder’s Advanced night repair serum (I am obsessed with it. I carry a bottle with me everywhere I go!). I apply a hydrating under eye cream and finally a moisturizer. On the day I use sunscreen that has moisturizing properties.”

On the work front, Diana Penty was seen in Shiddat next to Mohit Raina. Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut from the movie Cocktail next to Deepika Padukone and Said Ali Khan in 2012.

