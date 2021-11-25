Diana Penty follows this go-to ‘low maintenance’ routine for her flawless and glowing skin

Cocktail movie star, Diana Penty might be a few movies old but she has made a mark in the industry the moment she debuted. Diana is known for her classy and elegant looks and clean milk-like skin. Recently, in an interview with Pernia’s Pop Up Shop Magazine, Diana revealed her skincare routine and the secret to her flawless glowing skin.
Talking about her go-to skincare routine, Diana said, “It's very very simple and low maintenance. I honestly think that the less you do to your skin, the better it is for your skin. There are a few products I swear by and I have been using them religiously for years. I use a gentle face wash both in the morning and at night, followed by Estee Lauder’s Advanced night repair serum (I am obsessed with it. I carry a bottle with me everywhere I go!). I apply a hydrating under eye cream and finally a moisturizer. On the day I use sunscreen that has moisturizing properties.”
