Farah Khan discloses Karan Johar’s ‘jawani ki raaz’, reveals what he eats for breakfast. Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker KaranJohar and choreographer Farah Khan are presently shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. On Thursday, Farah shared a glimpse of Karan's breakfast in an Instagram story. Sharing a video, Farah revealed Karan's ‘jawani ka raaz (the secret of his youth)'.

In the Instagram story, KJo is seen sitting on a chair when his chef brings in his breakfast. Farah begins the video by saying, “This is what breakfast looks like on a Karan Johar set. Karan, what are you eating?" to which he responds, “It's a healthy concoction of things made by Akshay, and it's giving me all the nutrients, so my skin glows and I look amazing for you Farah." He appeared to be eating a waffle with lots of topping on it.

Farah then says, “You are looking amazing" and shifts the camera to designer Manish Malhotra. She says, “And the other one is coming, the middle-class boy.” Manish then looks at Karan's plate and asks, “What is this?” Karan says, “It's my breakiee (breakfast).”

Farah also shared a picture with Karan and Manish and captioned it, “Going strong since 27 yrs.. @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 #dreamteam #rockyaurranikipremkahani nothing has changed.. [heart emoji]”

The photo got several likes and comments from their fans and friends. Actor Ranveer Singh commented on the picture and said, “Kyauties [heart eyes emoji]." Choreographer Geeta Kapur said, “Sending all my love.” Deanne Pandey and Manish posted heart emojis in the comments section.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are working together after 9 years since Student Of The Year in 2012. This reunion has excited fans and followers of both KJo and Farah Khan. Talking about this reunion, Farah says that she has been extremely choosy about the songs that she choreographs. But she also believes that some relationships are special and go beyond work. And for her Karan is one of them as he holds that place in her heart. So yes, she is very excited to come back and do the songs for his next film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actors, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

