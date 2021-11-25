Jessie J reveals heartbreaking news of miscarriage in emotional post – ‘There was no longer a heartbeat’

English singer-songwriter Jessie J has opened up about her emotions after revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share an emotional post informing that she had "decided to have a baby on my own" and recently went in for her third scan where she was told "there was no longer a heartbeat."

Along with a picture of hers, the caption of the post read, “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant”.

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know,” the star continued.

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way,” ," the Price Tag artist said.

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, also explained that she decided to have a baby on her own as it's "all I've ever wanted and life is short," ”To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room,” she concluded the heartbreaking post. The singer is set to perform Wednesday night at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

In a second slide on her Instagram post, she shared a quote from Australian poet Şeyda Noir that read, "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's okay. It doesn't mean that you've failed."

In an Instagram post on Christmas Eve in 2020, Jessie revealed that she has been diagnosed with Ménière's disease. In the post, she wrote how the condition made her feel like "someone crawled" into her ear "and turned a hair dryer on." The disorder affects the inner ear, and can lead to severe dizziness, ringing in the ear and hearing loss.

