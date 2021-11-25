Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan bring ‘family banter’ to KBC 13; Amitabh Bachchan shares post

To celebrate 1000 episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the show. KBC is currently in its 13th season and is one of the most-watched shows ever in the history of television.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a snapshot of the three of them from the sets of KBC13 and wrote, “Betiyaan sabse pyaari, unka hi jahaan hai (Daughters are the most lovable, it is their world).” He shared more photos of them on his blog.

बेटियाँ सब से प्यारी ; उनका ही जहां है pic.twitter.com/v0MhXFrJzG

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2021

In addition to the previous blog post, Amitabh reflected on the milestone achieved by KBC. “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati was given its due importance and the request by the channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous,” he wrote.

Calling it an ‘evening of great pride’ for him, Big B wrote, “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather – for Papa and Nana!”

Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000. Amitabh Bachchan made his television debut with the show. Since then, the show has been extremely popular among the audience as it gives a chance to people to change their lives. This season, KBC has been featuring celebrity guests every Friday. Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen as guests in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.

