Zoë Kravitz calls Robert Pattinson’s The Batman transformation ‘incredible’, says it is out of this world 

Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, is confident in Robert Pattinson's caped-crusader role. The actress will be starring alongside Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler.

Kravitz told Variety she has watched rushes of the film and she can tell that Pattinson's transformation in the movie is incredible. "Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world," she said. "[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it," added Kravitz. "I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this."

Paul Dano stars as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman is written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig. Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

The Batman, helmed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, has been pushed to 2022. According to the latest update, the film, which was set for October 1, 2021, will not release on March 4, 2022.

