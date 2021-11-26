Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat sends his jacket inside the house to girlfriend Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 had a wild-card entry earlier this month, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. His girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty is also a part of the show. Just a few days after his entry, Raqesh had to make a voluntary exit from the show due to some health issues.

During Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh and Shamita's pair was very much loved by the audience. The duo was much in talks for their chemistry and bond. Raqesh's entry into Bigg Boss 15 brought a huge bundle of happiness for Shamita. However, his sudden exit from the show left Shamita in tears.

Post-Raqesh's exit, Shamita was repeatedly seen missing him and mentioning him. Now, Raqesh Bapat sent his jacket into the Bigg Boss house and says with you always. He also wrote 'Shara' in the tag of the jacket. Shara is the hashtag created by the couple's fans.

Raqesh also shared the glimpse of the jacket on his Instagram and wrote, "Objects may be material but when attached with emotions they become precious, like this surprise coming your way. With your metaphorically today but in the journey always! #HeartsConnected #BringTheTrophyHome #BiggBoss15 @shamitashetty_official #ShaRa."

